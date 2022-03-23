Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Increased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. 24,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

