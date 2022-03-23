Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -499.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

