Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lazydays (LAZY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY):

3/11/2022 – Lazydays had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Lazydays had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Lazydays was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Lazydays had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

