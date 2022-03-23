INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ INVO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.63.
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.
