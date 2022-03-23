INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

