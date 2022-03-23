iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Boston Partners bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,193,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.79. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

