iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,193,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.79. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51.
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
