iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) versus Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Contrast

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -31.40% -34.03% -21.26% Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 13.30 -$101.36 million ($3.45) -42.17 Inari Medical $276.98 million 15.75 $9.84 million $0.16 538.60

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iRhythm Technologies and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $156.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Summary

Inari Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

