IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRIX. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

