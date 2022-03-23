iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after buying an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after buying an additional 778,779 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 856,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 650,916 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after buying an additional 378,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.