iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

IXUS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.32. 1,835,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

