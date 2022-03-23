iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 9.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 130,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 197,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 349,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.