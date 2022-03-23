iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Boosted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,332. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22.

