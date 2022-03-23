iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.