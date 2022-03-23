iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 516.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.