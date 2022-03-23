iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Holdings Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,792 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.