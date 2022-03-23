iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 16,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

