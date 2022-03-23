iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

IVV traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.07. 5,226,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

