iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,401,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,508,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

