iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.