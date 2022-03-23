iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 18,437 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $497,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

