ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ITT were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ITT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

