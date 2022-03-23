Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.88. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 14,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $529.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

