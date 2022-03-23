IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $201,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

