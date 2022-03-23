J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.31

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and traded as low as $38.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 4,018 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of 297.50 and a beta of -0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

