J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $240,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

BATS IGV opened at $345.26 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.29.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

