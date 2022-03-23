Jade Currency Price Up 2.3% This Week (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $502,705.96 and $26,733.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

