Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Corp I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.