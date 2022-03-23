Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
JAG stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.37. Jaguar Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$331.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96.
About Jaguar Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.