JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.24

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 220759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

JBSAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get JBS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.