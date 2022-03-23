JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $65.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.13, but opened at $61.46. JD.com shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 11,463 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of -170.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after purchasing an additional 607,142 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,377,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

