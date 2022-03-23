Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) to Hold

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

