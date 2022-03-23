Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $18,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.