Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE IR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

