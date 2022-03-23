Jeffrey Farber Buys 20,000 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.