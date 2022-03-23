John Evans Purchases 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) insider John Evans purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £21,600 ($28,436.02).

JMF stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 885 ($11.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,137.41. The company has a market capitalization of £254.91 million and a PE ratio of -8.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

