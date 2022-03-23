John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.47

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 345.47 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.17). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 545 ($7.17), with a volume of 846,328 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on MNZS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.94) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.47. The firm has a market cap of £500.87 million and a PE ratio of 41.60.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

