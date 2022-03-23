JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases 872 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.99. 1,475,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.