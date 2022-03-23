Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,253 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,792. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,512,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

