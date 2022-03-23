Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

