JUST Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $378.52 million and $217.23 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

