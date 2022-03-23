Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 750 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KALU stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

Several research firms have commented on KALU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

