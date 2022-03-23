Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema Sells 750 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KALU stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on KALU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
