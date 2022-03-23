Kattana (KTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005640 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $180,159.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

