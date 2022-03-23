KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 68,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,259,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

