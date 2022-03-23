Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.62

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 2662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
