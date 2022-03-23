Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 469,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 273,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

