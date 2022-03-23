Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $21.74.

