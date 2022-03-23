Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

