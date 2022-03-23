Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.
ON stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
