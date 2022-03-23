Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 851 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Shares of NSC opened at $278.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

