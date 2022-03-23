Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.28.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

