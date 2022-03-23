Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.